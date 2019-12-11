Saints will march into 2020 top of the table

Saints women’s water polo ended the first semester with a solid 27-5 home win over Manchester Met to end 2019 on top of the British Universities Premier League.

Saints have one more league game in January against Newcastle knowing that a win win ensure they retain the Premier League tittle that they won for the first time last season.

Winning the Premier League will also give them the number one seed as they enter the play offs to win their second National Championship.

It was a solid performance from Saints against Manchester Met with Sarah Kreiser top scoring with eight goals and at the other end Bailey Meyer making 22 saves in the Saints goal.

Ruby Versfeld netted five with Kate Mackie also scoring a season high five.

Head coach Ian MacCallum was delighted with the day’s work and the season so far.

He said: “We have a really strong balanced team this season who are all contributing to our performances.

“We are looking forward to closing out the Premier league in January and then giving it our best shot to retain the National Championship in March.”

Saints: Bailey Meyer, Sarah Kreiser, Bekah Kaufman, Ruby Versfeld, Kate Mackie, Caitlin Donnelly, Lauren Charter and Meg Hedrick.