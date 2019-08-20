Sam Fernando continues his form with back to back performances

There was a couple of strong weekend performances from Fife para athlete Sam Fernando at the Scottish Championships

Much to the relief of his support team and coach Ron Morrison, Sam, from Gateside and Fife Athletic Club, successfully negotiated two events in successive days at the Scottish Athletics National Senior Championships.

The programme of the day was planned to replicate the back to back races Sam will contest in Brisbane in seven weeks time at the 2019 INAS Global Gameses as part of Team GB.

On Saturday Sam competed in 3000m steeplechase and finished in a time of 10:06.95. On Sunday he completed 5000m in a time of 15.46.11.

Neither race was completed in a personal best time but Sam was close and consistency in performance is what the coach is after.

It continued what has been an excellent season so far for the Gateside athlete who is quickly establishing himself as one of Europe’s best in his category.

Richard Brickley OBE MBE chairman DSF, said: “Sam is recovering from injury and to negotiate such an intense schedule free of any problems is particularly pleasing.

“In the period ahead Sam has another steeplechase in the Scottish Athletics Men’s League, the Scottish Trail Championship and the Scottish 10k at Stirling.

“A busy schedule but ideal preparation for taking on the leading T20 athletes in Australia in October.

“Well done Sam we are all behind you.”