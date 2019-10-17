Sam Fernando enjoys a silver service Down Under

Gateside’s Sam Fernando has proven himself on the world stage at the INAS Global Games in Australia.

The Fife AC runner, and member of Disability Sport Fife, won a 3k steeplechase silver medal earlier today (Thursday).

It could have been even better for the north east Fife runner had he not been narrowly pipped for gold in a sprint finish.

Sam’s terrific run was a personal best in the discipline in a time of 9:58.82.

Scottishathletics Tweeted after the run: “Well done to Sam, his family, coach Ron Morrison”

Another to congratulate Sam and his coaching team on the achievement was the chairman of DSF, Richard Brickley OBE/MBE.

Mr Brickley said: “This is reward for months of commitment to a tough training programme set by coach Ron Morrison at Fife AC.

“Sam will no doubt share his success with his many training partners at Fife AC and in particular Derek Rae who has been an inspiration since they started training together in St Andrews.”