Sam Jones shocked by Fife Flyers decline during injury lay-off

Sam Jones admits he can scarcely believe the position Fife Flyers find themselves in on his return from long-term injury.

Flyers were mid-table and just five points off the top of the EIHL standings when the defenceman suffered a torn medial ligament in a home defeat to Belfast Giants on October 30.

Three months on, the club is languishing at the foot of the table, seven points adrift of the play-off positions, 32 points behind leaders Sheffield Steelers, and on a run of 12 straight defeats.

“If you told when I got injured that this is where we would be when I came back I would have been absolutely shocked,” he said.

“It’s a weird situation and we’re all surprised by it.

“It’s not like you look at this team like the Edinburgh Capitals, where they were losing by six goals most games.

“We’ve only had one bad game against Sheffield but other than that they’ve all been one-goal games, or it will be a close game and they’ll get an empty-netter.

“It’s just one of those things and we have to come together. There’s no excuses anymore, we just need to come together and make it happen.”

Following knee surgery and weeks of rehab, the 22-year-old Englishman made his long-awaited comeback in the defeat to Cardiff Devils on Saturday, and admitted it took him time to get back up to speed.

“It was a bit of a rough start in the first period,” he said.

“My body and my knee felt fine, but my head was all over the place.

“I heard Dutes say in his interview that he calmed me down a little bit because I was a little stressed out.

“After that I felt way more comfortable and got settled in.”

Before his injury Jones was enjoying a fruitful start to his debut season in the EIHL, particularly in his offensive contributions from the back end.

His current three-goal tally remains the best among the Fife defenceman despite his long spell on the sidelines.

“I was feeling comfortable with the step up to the EIHL and I didn’t feel out of place, but I was getting to a point where I felt I could be an impact player,” he said.

“It was definitely tough to then get injured at that time, but I’m hoping over the last 16 games of season in the run up to play-offs that I can do the same.”

With the dressing room remaining tight-knit, according to Jones, he firmly believes the club can emerge from its current slump and make a charge towards the play-offs.

“We all know we’ve not been good enough, but everybody has just got to band together,” he said.

“We’re not getting at each other – we’re not one of those teams that starts falling apart.

“We’re all close and we’re willing to put the work in.

“We saw how quickly things turned around in 12 games, let alone the 16 games we’ve got left to go.

“I think that we can turn things around, and this weekend can be a big start.

“I know we’ve been saying that for every weekend for the last two months.

“We’ve got the guys in here, it’s just a case of doing it.”