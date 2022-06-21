Sandy Mitchell aiming to lead them home at Snetterton

Sandy Mitchell and team mate Adam Balon

The 22-year-old from Forfar, partnered by team-mate Adam Balon in the number72 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo, prepared by Barwell Motorsport, has fond memories of the Norfolk track.

It’s played a prominent part in the Angus racer’s short career so far and it’s a venue he’s hoping to renew his strong relationship with

“Snetterton has definitely played an important role in my sportscar career,” Mitchell, personally backed by Huntly-based Black Bull Scotch Whisky and Lamborghini Edinburgh, explained.

“It’s where I won my first-ever British GT4 race, and I’ve regularly either won a race on my visit, or finished on the podium.”

Mitchell became the youngest-ever British GT winner, aged 16 years 169 days — a record which still stands today — when he won the GT4 race at the fast Norfolk circuit in 2016.

This season Mitchell and Balon have already won the British GT’s blue riband event, the three-hour Silverstone 500.

And after finishing on the podium at Snetterton last season, the duo are eyeing victory in at least one of this weekend’s two one-hour races.

“Snetterton marks the mid-point of the British GT season, so it’s crucial Adam and I leave Norfolk with a good haul of points this weekend, and ideally a race win,”

Mitchell, a Lamborghini factory driver and member of the British Racing Drivers’ Club, added.

“The last couple of British GT races have each been three-hours, so switching back to two 60-minute races in a day demands a completely different set-up for both the drivers and team.

“Snetterton’s a pretty cool circuit.

"It’s quite long, which is nice, and includes a good mix of demands, with tight, twisty bits and long fast sections.

"It’s a good combination.

“The last section of the circuit is the most demanding.

"But it’s also somewhere you can definitely make a lot of time up by getting it right.