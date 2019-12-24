Scotland call up for Kirkcaldy Rugby Club’s teenager Glendinning

Kirkcaldy Rugby Club’s Thomas Glendinning has been called up for a training session with the Scotland U18 team.

The 40-man squad will convene at sportscotland National Sports Training Centre in Inverclyde this weekend for a two-day training camp on December 28 and 29.

Glendinning’s selection is a reward for a series of impressive performances since breaking into the Blues’ first team this season.

Following the camp, a series of training weekends will take place throughout the early part of the year, integrating additional identified SQ players into the programme and culminating with the U18 Six Nations festival in April.

The festival, which will take place in France next year, will see the Scots face Italy, England and the hosts, France.

The squad, which includes 17 players who are in the FOSROC Scottish Rugby Academy, including Glendinning, will also play a home international against England in March at Mansfield Park.

U18 Head Coach Ross Miller said: “The management team and I are really looking forward to the U18 programme.

“We’re eager to get started with a group containing many FOSROC Scottish Rugby Academy supported players, representing the work done in the club and school game.”

He added: “We are excited by the initial training group we have brought together and want to see how they embrace their first opportunity in Largs.”

A message on the Blues’ Facebook page reads: “Congratulations to Thomas Glendinning on being named in the Scotland Under 18 training squad for the upcoming 6 nations festival being held in France in the new year.

“Thomas has been a top performer for the 1st XV this season.”