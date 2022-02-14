Scotland make their mark at European Championships

John Chater and brother Gary captained Scottish sides at the championships

John, from St Monans, skipped the Scottish senior team with Gary, of Pittenweem, captain of the men’s side.

Competition was fierce with John’s side reaching the semi-finals before being knocked out by England.

The men’s side managed to return to Scotland with a title, though, beating the Irish to become European champions.

John, 53, and Gary, 47, play their club pool with Legends in Anstruther.