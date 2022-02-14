Scotland make their mark at European Championships

Pool players John Chater and his younger brother Gary helped Scotland make an impact at the European Eight-ball Championships in Killarney.

By Scott Inglis
Monday, 14th February 2022, 11:22 am
John Chater and brother Gary captained Scottish sides at the championships

John, from St Monans, skipped the Scottish senior team with Gary, of Pittenweem, captain of the men’s side.

Competition was fierce with John’s side reaching the semi-finals before being knocked out by England.

The men’s side managed to return to Scotland with a title, though, beating the Irish to become European champions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

John, 53, and Gary, 47, play their club pool with Legends in Anstruther.

They are sponsored by A+K Auto Repairs in Anstruther, who have helped support them.

ScotlandEngland