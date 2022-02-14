Scotland make their mark at European Championships
Pool players John Chater and his younger brother Gary helped Scotland make an impact at the European Eight-ball Championships in Killarney.
Monday, 14th February 2022, 11:22 am
John, from St Monans, skipped the Scottish senior team with Gary, of Pittenweem, captain of the men’s side.
Competition was fierce with John’s side reaching the semi-finals before being knocked out by England.
The men’s side managed to return to Scotland with a title, though, beating the Irish to become European champions.
John, 53, and Gary, 47, play their club pool with Legends in Anstruther.
They are sponsored by A+K Auto Repairs in Anstruther, who have helped support them.