Scotrail adds extra seats to Fife trains for Six Nations rugby international at Murrayfield

ScotRail is set to add more seats to trains from Fife to take rugby fans to the Scotland-England international on Saturday.

The Six Nations match goes ahead at Murrayfield Stadium with a 4:45 pm kick-off.

To cope with demand, extra seats will be added to trains on the Fife Circle, and Dundee and Perth services, to get fans across the Forth to the capital.

ScotRail has appealed to fans to plan ahead as services to and from Edinburgh will be extremely busy.

They are also advised to allow additional time for travel.

Phil Campbell, ScotRail head of customer operations, said: “Scotland v England in the Six Nations is one of the biggest games in the rugby calendar, and we will be doing all we can to make things run smoothly.

“Although we can’t make every train longer, we will be using every train we have on the day.

“If you’re going to Murrayfield, please allow extra time for travel, and buy your ticket in advance, not on the day.

“The last trains of the day will be very busy, so please aim for an earlier service to avoid disappointment.”