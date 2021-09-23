Scots get their hands on the Phoenix Cup

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

It usually features players from across the globe but this year was restricted to a Scotland versus England event.

Springfield’s iJm Gales, the Team Scotland captain, said: “This being the 27th anniversary of our Phoenix Cup, it was a wonderful opportunity to take on the auld enemy over the fairways of one of our best and certainly most welcoming golf clubs for players with disabilities.” Full results at www.scottishdgc.org.uk