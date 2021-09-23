Scots get their hands on the Phoenix Cup

Cupar’s Elmwood Golf Course hosted The Phoenix Cup International, with Scotland beating England by 14 points to 10.

Thursday, 23rd September 2021, 8:01 am
The Scottish team was Matty Coleman from Fife, Jim Gales MBE (captain) from Fife, Jim Hamill from Dumbarton, Paul Higgins from Motherwell, Robert Inness from Ayrshire, Willie Innes from Glasgow, Jonny Jones from Newcastle, Kenny Morrison from the Isle of Harris, Ali Munro from Paisley, Chris Paterson from Tillicoultry, John Pennycott from the Isle of Arran, Iain Ross from Blairgowrie, David Stocks from Newcastle and Adam Storrie (vice captain) from Fauldhouse.

The event, created by Scottish Disability Golf, is the disabled version of the Ryder and Solheim cups.

It usually features players from across the globe but this year was restricted to a Scotland versus England event.

Springfield’s iJm Gales, the Team Scotland captain, said: “This being the 27th anniversary of our Phoenix Cup, it was a wonderful opportunity to take on the auld enemy over the fairways of one of our best and certainly most welcoming golf clubs for players with disabilities.” Full results at www.scottishdgc.org.uk