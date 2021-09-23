Scots get their hands on the Phoenix Cup
Cupar’s Elmwood Golf Course hosted The Phoenix Cup International, with Scotland beating England by 14 points to 10.
Thursday, 23rd September 2021, 8:01 am
The event, created by Scottish Disability Golf, is the disabled version of the Ryder and Solheim cups.
It usually features players from across the globe but this year was restricted to a Scotland versus England event.
Springfield’s iJm Gales, the Team Scotland captain, said: “This being the 27th anniversary of our Phoenix Cup, it was a wonderful opportunity to take on the auld enemy over the fairways of one of our best and certainly most welcoming golf clubs for players with disabilities.” Full results at www.scottishdgc.org.uk