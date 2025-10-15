Scots suffer in bank fly fishing international

Scott Pozzi, Scotland's stillwater team captain, admitted the squad were disappointed after finishing fourth in the Home International bank fly fishing event.

They travelled to Woodford Fly Fishery in Carrickfergus, Northern Ireland, with high hopes.

The Tartan Team were in contention in the morning session, but their hopes drifted away in the post lunch period at the lake which sits on the north shore of Belfast Lough, 11 miles from Belfast.

Glenrothes-based Pozzi said he could not fault the effort shown by the team during the day, but he added: “England were deserved winners.”

Scotland's squad and management at the event

Scotland practiced well but Pozzi said before the first cast on the day of the final that conditions were challenging.

They proved to be in a tight competition with not a lot of difference between first and last.

The 69-year-old, who was crowned Scottish Stillwater Bank champion for the first time earlier this year, added: “It was very challenging for all and team Scotland were very, very disappointed. I can’t fault everyone’s effort and we were in contention up to lunchtime.”

England triumphed with 24 fish with hosts Ireland second on 21 trout. Third were Wales, who had well-known angler, Hywel Morgan in their squad, and they finished with 18 fish with Scotland finishing with 16 fish.

Pozzi, Scotland’s Nation champion in 2001, was third overall with six fish, three behind Graham Wills of England and two adrift of Irish angler, Sean Dempsey.

He felt he could have done better on the day but added; "It is the team I am really disappointed for.

"It will be a good experience, especially for the new guys to this level of angling."

Brian Kennedy was the next best Scot in tenth spot with three fish while Stevie Plank was in 14th position. Lee Anderson was one place below Plank with Peter Cowie on No 23 and Colin Sharp at No 24.