Scotscraig winners crowned

The Scotscraig ladies prize winners

The prizes were presented by the lady captain Maureen Beat.

Members enjoyed an evening where their successes on the fairways and greens across the past year were celebrated.

The photograph shows the trophy winners for the season including the Scratch Club Champion Jean Driscoll and this year’s Handicap Club Champion, Sandra Lorimer.

The two oldest trophies dating back to 1906, the Asquith Lamp was won by Martine Keith and the Gentlemen's Trophy was won by Dorothy Ford.