Scott Finlay won the XIXth Hole Golf Club of St Andrews annual club championship over the Old Course.

Conditions were near perfect for the tournament, leading to plenty of impressive scoring on the day.

In a closely contested 18-hole final, he overcame the challenge of Barrie Liddle by 3 and 1.

Pictured is Scott Finlay (right) with Barrie Liddle following presentation of the trophy by club captain Neil Gillespie.