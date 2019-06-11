Scottish Cup hopes are over for Falkland CC

A Falkland side lacking in match practice, due to a succesion of postponements, exited the Scottish Cup at Renfrew on Sunday.

The conditions wer fine at the King George V Park, Renfrew, but Falkland who had been suffering from a serious lack of cricket thanks due to the weather having completed only two Saturday games out of seven.

This meant they were not as match fit as they would have liked, and under-performed with very few players reaching the levels of performance that we would have wanted.

Falkland won the toss and batted on a wicket which from a very early stage showed its susceptibility to good spin bowling.

At one point however, Falkland were 61 for 1 and looking good, but once Nellies was stumped and Sloan was caught in the outfield, the other batsmen struggled to reach double figures and but for a dreadful fielding error from Renfrew, the total might have been a great deal lower.

Veteran Stuart Campbell however stuck around and thanks to a last wicket stand of 37 between Campbell and Chambers, Falkland reached 148, which did not look all that bad a total on this wicket.

Indeed at 69 for 5, things looked bad for Renfrew but an unbeaten stand of 84 between Shuja and Murray saw the home side to victory with only Lyle Robertson of Falkland showing any threat to Renfrew.

Fielding errors did not help the Falkland cause, and eight wides and five no balls were equally harmful.

Coming only a fortnight after our defeat in the Village Cup, this was a bitter disappointment for Falkland, who now only have the league and three limited over midweek tournaments to interest them for the rest of the current season.

Result: Falkland 148 all out in 41.3 Overs (C Nellies 38, E Sloan 25, S Campbell 24 not out, I Adrees 4 for 23, R Khan 3 for 19); Renfrew 153 for 5 in 35.5 Overs (A Shuja 57 not out, R Murray 33 not out, I Malik 23, E Robertson 3 for 23)