Scottish formula II drivers turn their focus down south
The formula II season may be over in Scotland but there are still a few meetings to be run south of the border.
Local drivers continue to prepare for those races, the Gala Night in Skegness set to be the biggest.
It’s been another campaign to remember for the Scottish formula II drivers.
Chris Burgoyne won the World Championship at Skegness, Gordon Moodie, from Windygates, collected the British Championship at Buxton and Steven Burgoyne won the Irish Open at Nutts Corner.
Newcomers Dean McGill, from Leven, Mika Millar and Lewis Willacy all won finals with the latter duo moving up to the red grade as a result.
Local race ace Moodie had his two days to remember at Buxton where he won the World Championship qualifying round on the Saturday then the British Championship the following day.