Scottish formula II drivers turn their focus down south

Dean McGill, from Leven, winner of the white/yellow challenge final

Local drivers continue to prepare for those races, the Gala Night in Skegness set to be the biggest.

It’s been another campaign to remember for the Scottish formula II drivers.

Chris Burgoyne won the World Championship at Skegness, Gordon Moodie, from Windygates, collected the British Championship at Buxton and Steven Burgoyne won the Irish Open at Nutts Corner.

Newcomers Dean McGill, from Leven, Mika Millar and Lewis Willacy all won finals with the latter duo moving up to the red grade as a result.