Scottish golf is in a ‘good place’ says Drumoig’s Connor Syme

Connor Syme makes his return to the European Tour at the Alfred Dunhill Championship in South Africa next week.

He’ll take to the tee after regaining his playing rights on the main tour after a successful season on the Challenge Tour.

And joining him will be a troop of Scottish players who are all playing their part in a terrific resurgence of the sport in the country.

Robert MacIntyre has had a stunning debutyear and looks set to pick up the Rookie of the Year prize while David Law won the ISPS Handa Vic Open at the start of 2019.

Kinross golfer Calum Hill won a couple of times on the Challenge Tour and saw his world ranking race to 117.

Conor also racked up his first pro win in Turkey during the early part of the year.

“Scottish golf is in a good place at the moment,” said the Drumoig 24-year-old.

“The boys coming through are all doing well and we’re pushing each other on.

“David Law did brilliantly to get his win .

“It’s exciting to be part of it all right now.”

Next week’s tour opener will be played at Leopard Creek in South Africa.

Connor will then play AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open.