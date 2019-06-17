Scottish international joins Kirkcaldy Rugby coaching team

An international player has joined the coaching set-up at Kirkcaldy Rugby.

Murray McCallum, who plays for Edinburgh Rugby in the Pro 14, takes up the role of set piece coach at the Beveridge Park club.

The 23-year-old prop first featured for Scotland in last year's Six Nations, making his debut from the bench against Wales at the Principality Stadium.

A product of Dunfermline RFC and Strathallan School, McCallum represented Caledonia as part of the regional pathway before gaining selection for Scotland at U18 and U20 level.

The recently qualified coach made his Edinburgh debut in October 2016 and has signed a new deal keeping him at the capital club until at least 2021.

In a Twitter post thanking Kirkcaldy Rugby for the opportunity, he said he was "looking forward to the new challenge", adding, "exciting season ahead on and off the field."

Further additions to the Blues coaching staff see Kris Richards installed as specialist forward coach, having masterminded Rosyth's promotion last season, with Colin Parsons, described as the club's 'busiest volunteer', taking up the role of strike move coach.

Former Samoa international Quintan Sanft will continue as head coach for a 13th consecutive season.