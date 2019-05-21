Scottish Masters will kick off at Elmwood

This week sees a new UK national sporting event come to Elmwood, near Cupar.

The UK Footgolf Association, responsible for running the National Footgolf Tour in the UK and hosting the UK legs of the World Tour, are coming to Elmwood Golf to host the newest of their competitions, the Scottish Masters.

The event will see many of the UK’s top footgolf sports men and women attend and take part, as well as many players from across Scotland.

The competition marks a clear increase in interest in the new sport which is developing rapidly.

Previously there was only one UK event held in Scotland, the Scottish Open, however, with the increase in interest a new event is able to take place.

Across Scotland, the Tartan Tour takes place, which has also increased in size, seeing almost double the number of players taking place in competitions across the country.

Elmwood opened its new footgolf course last year, and already has a UK Footgolf Association affiliated team taking part in many of the events, including one of the nations top players, Matt Morgan.

Spectators are welcome to visit the main event, which takes place on Saturday, May 25 from noon.

An MM FootGolf spokesman, Stuart Pearson, said: “Footgolf is still a fairly new sport, but increases in interest every year, with more and more players joining in the fun.

“The Scottish Masters is an exciting event which will highlight the level of quality that our local players in Scotland have, which also continues to increase.”

“In 2018, Elmwood was often referred to by the pro’s as one of the best courses they have played on, so it is great to see that recognised by the UK Footgolf Association, a course worthy of hosting a national competition.”

More information about the competition can be found on the UK Footgolf website (ukfootgolf.com) or facebook (/UKFootgolf)

For anyone interested in playing a round of footgolf at Elmwood, they can call the course clubhouse on 01334 658780.