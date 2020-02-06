Scottish title win for Kirkcaldy boxer

A Kirkcaldy boxer is the new Scottish Intermediate Lightweight champion.

Chris Fleming of Kingdom Boxing Club won the title by defeating Morgan Williams of Newarthill Boxing Club from Motherwell in the final at Boxing Scotland’s High Performance Centre in Glasgow.

Both boxers won qualifying bouts last weekend to compete in Sunday’s final.

It was a very close bout with the former Kirkcaldy High School pupil getting a unanimous decision winning on all five judges scorecards.

Chris was back in the gym this week as the next goal for him is to compete in the Scottish Open Elite Championships in March.

En route to the final Chris beat Ryan Love of the Royal Boxing Club, Edinburgh, in a quarter final bout at Ravenscraig Sports Facility in Motherwell.

Returning to Motherwell he then faced Reece Lewis of Doonhamers BC, Dumfries, in the semi-final and winning by a unanimous decision on all five judges scorecards.