Scottishathletics hall of fame honour for Caroline Baird MBE

Cupar’s Caroline Baird MBE has been inducted to the scottishathletics hall of fame.

At a ceremoney recently, Caroline joined three others to become the sport’s governing body’s first para athletes in the hall.

Caroline was a member of Disability Sport Fife and introduced to the Fife AC coaching team.

The local lady, who has cerebral palsy, excelled under coach John Oulton and throughout the 90s was the world’s outstanding T36 sprinter.

Caroline won five medals at the Paralympic Games in Barcelona in 1992, Atlanta in 1996 and Sydney in 2000. At the IPC World Championships in Birmingham and Berlin she won double gold.

She was awarded the George Dallas Trust Award in 2000.