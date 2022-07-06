SDGC announces first disabled golf week

Disabled Golf Week Scotland 2022, has been arranged to coincide with the 150th Open in St Andrews and will run from Saturday 23 to Friday 29 July, with daily golf hubs being arranged at numerous points across the country .

An SDGC golf hub is designed specifically to host all types of people with any type of disability or serious health issue that interferes with the playing of the game, whether they be, boys, girls, men or women and of any age or golfing ability.

Springfield’s Jim Gales, the chair of the charity said: “We are inviting anyone to come along and give it a go, not just the golf or tuition but to come along and enjoy the social aspect of our events and find out how we operate.

SDGC's Jim Gales

"We want to bring in new members of all ages and abilities. We arrange over 100 games a year and there are all types of games, competitions and fun events to choose from.”

Day one of the inaugural week will be held on Saturday, July 23 at 10am at the Fife Golf Studio KY11 1DR, where tuition an practice time will be provided by PGA professional Eric Walker and includes lunch.