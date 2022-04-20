Season begins at Cupar Bowling Club

Fourteen members and one visitor attended the opening of Cupar Bowling Club for the new season.

Wednesday, 20th April 2022, 2:32 pm
The new season is underway at Cupar Bowling Club

The fixture between president, Nikkii Cormack, v vice-resident Bobby Gillon was played by four triples.

The vice-president won overall, the result being a tie between the president and vice-president on their rink and a win by Dave Galloway, for the vice-president, against Lynne Manson, for the president, on the other rink. If you are interested in joining the club, or even would just like to have a look around, please contact [email protected]

You can also attend one of the hat nights on a Tuesday or Thursday between 6-8 pm. The club has a home friendly game against Guardbridge on April 23.