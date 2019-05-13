Seconds out as Livingston race to convincing victory

Looking for their first win of the season, Largo seconds welcomed Livingston’s second XI to East Drive.

With captain Sneddon’s hot streak with the bat in the firsts meaning he was unavailable, David Galloway was in charge for the day and lost what proved to be a vital toss meaning Largo were batting first.

Largo opened up with Brent Bentley and Guy Robinson but immediately they found that the overnight rain had made the usually very good batting surface at East Drive very unpredictable.

Bentley had an early life on 0 but fell on 1 caught behind with Largo on 14.

Unfortunately for the home side this started a collapse of the top order with Mowat run out for 1, Galloway bowled again this season via the edge of the bat for a duck and Robinson very well caught at point for 18 leaving Largo at just 26/4 at the half way mark.

The second half of the innings continued in the same vein as the first in terms of run scoring with the partnership of Steve Bentley and Ally Duncan, once McGilvary was removed for 6, going at around one run per over with Marshiya the main tormentor bowling an amazing seven consecutive maidens.

Eventually Marshiya would give up two runs in his final over and, but for a few final big hits for Duncan, who would finish on 17 N/O, the Largo innings just could not get going and they finished on a well below par 52/8 off their overs.

In reply Largo were aware that they needed to be near perfect to have a chance of making the visitors panic.

But, sadly for the home side, the opening bowlers B Bentley and Michie didn’t bowl with the consistency required and couldn’t find any early wickets.

Mowat and Galloway would come in to the attack and, although both bowled well, Livingston reached the target with no wicket down in the 14th over leaving Largo with a very rare 0 point game.

This was a poor effort in reality from the Largo side who, despite the strong opposition and less than favourable luck with the conditions, would have expected much more with such an experienced side. Next up is a trip to Murrayfield DAFS thirds.