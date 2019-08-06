Seniors make the finals on return to business

The Madras senior team were in action for the first time this season on Saturday at the Fife Senior Rugby Festival.

The event at a very sunny Beveridge Park in Kirkcaldy saw all of the kingdom’s clubs meet to battle it out across a series of 30-minute matches.

Madras’ first fixture was against Waid Academy.

Solid scrummaging, along with good attacking play and defending, led to a 26-7 victory for the boys in blue.

There were tries from Madras captain/openside Storm Hughes, winger George Lorimer and two from fellow wing Duncan Page.

Scrum-half Ross McCrostie converted three tries.

Game number two was a tight contest between Madras and Dunfermline 2s.

Two converted tries, scored by George and helped by Ross’s boot, saw Madras take the lead; but the opposition fought back well to even the score at 14-14.

In the dying moments of the game Madras rallied with no.8 Jem Macdonald powering through the Dunfermline defence to score.

Another conversion saw Madras win the game 21-14.

Both games saw some great attacking play with the 9-10 partnership between Ross and fly-half Harry Mercer at the heart of it all.

The two victories put the squad through to the Shield Final where Madras faced Kirkcaldy 2s.

It wasn’t to be and, despite a converted try scored by Bill Macdonald, Madras lost the match 27-7.

Despite disappointment in the final, the boys took away a lot of positives and things are boding well for the season ahead.

A club spokesman said: “Thank you to Fife Rugby and all the volunteers involved for organising such a great day of sport, and well done to Kirkcaldy 2s.”