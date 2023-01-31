Sensational efforts see Kirkcaldy Wizards show off their running skills

Kirkcaldy Wizards and Fife AC members at St Andrews Parkrun

A total of 15 Wizards went to Craigtoun Park to take part in the St Andrews Parkrun, the latest race counter in the Fife AC and Wizards Winter Grand Prix.

Ben Kinninmonth produced a fantastic performance to run a blistering time of 16:17, which saw him finish in a lofty sixth position and earn himself a PB.

A sensational St Andrews debut for Thomas Gambino saw him run a speedy 17:21 which also saw him finish in the top 10.

Wizard Graham Keddie finishes Crathes Castle Parkrun

This author Rolf Gunnemann ran a course PB time of 18:30 and finished 16th. There were also strong outings for Andy Harley and Michaela McLean, who were 29th in 20:15 and 33rd in 20:51 respectively.

Michelle Johnstone produced a course PB with a time of 22:32.

Craig MacDonald and Flora Louden were in excellent form to record all time distance PB times of 22:01 and 24:23 respectively. Flora's PB Parkrun also helped her climb to ninth in the ladies Winter Grand Prix.

There were also superb outings for Stuart Goodfellow (22:44), Nick Brian (24:32), Keith Bonthrone (24:38), David Shepherd (24:49), Heather Finlayson (25:20), Kim Izatt (26:37) and Fiona Walker (28:59).

University of Stirling Parkrun was contested by Cara Murdoch and Elaine Masterton

At Kirkcaldy Parkrun, 35 Wizards ran the home ground event at the Beveridge Park.

Ryan Lafferty finished in first place with a fantastic time of 16:13.

There was also a PB for fast improving Heather Kinninmonth, who recorded a time of 31:08, while it was a milestone race for Val Symon who celebrated her 50th parkrun.

Further afield, Carol Kirk made the trip north to Angus for the Montrose Parkrun, where she ran a time of 28:21.

Bacon Rollers Wizards social group ran seven miles to Thornton and back

Three made the trip even further north to Crathes Castle Parkrun in Banchory, Aberdeenshire.

Graham Keddie (28:19), Claire Doak (29:13) and Claire Jurecki (33:45) ran strongly at a parkrun which is notorious for its steep uphill finish.

Enthusiastic parkrun travellers Elaine Masterton and Cara Murdoch ventured to the University of Stirling Parkrun, where they ran times of 27:48 and 28:01 respectively.

Sam Forsberg took part in the Heriot Watt University-based parkrun at Oriam and ran a time of 36:39.

There was also a trip to Winchburgh in West Lothian for another pair of keen parkrun tourists in Chris Payne and coach Derek Adamson, who ran the Auldcathie District Parkrun.

Payne recorded a time of 26:33 and Adamson finished in 43:33.

Elsewhere Iain Hawkins ran the Fort William Parkrun in 32:15, while Adele Clevely boarded the ferry and crossed the water to Shetland for the Bressay Parkrun (48:26).

Finally, Fiona McIntyre commuted south to the lowlands in Stranraer to run the Agnew Parkrun in 31:41.

