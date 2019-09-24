Short-benched Kirkcaldy Kestrels go down at Aberdeen Lynx

Aberdeen Lynx 8 Kirkcaldy Kestrels 4

Kirkcaldy Kestrels put in a brave display on Saturday night, although it wasn't enough to bring home the two points.

Short-benched, they faced a long road trip the Aberdeen Lynx, but despite being low on numbers, Kestrels went in all square at the end of period one, with goals from Allan Anderson and Chris Wands levelling the scoring at 2-2.

In an entertaining second period, Lynx scored twice to edge a goal in front, with Kestrels replying through a Graeme Allan effort.

At 4-3 in favour of Aberdeen at the second period buzzer, an exciting third period was anticipated.

Aberdeen Lynx, however, dominated the final 20 minutes, and a single Sean Cochrane goal was all the Kestrels notched up as they eventually fell to an 8-4 defeat.

Young netminder Euan Simpson collected The Fife Arms Man of the Match award.

Having made his comeback on the ice this season, Steven Lynch admitted that Kestrels have to remain focused and stay out of the penalty box.

"We're going to face a lot of good teams in the league this year, there will be no easy nights," he said.

"In some games this season we've ran into some penalty trouble and we need to try and eradicate that from our game if we're to be successful."

The former Edinburgh Capitals and Fife Flyers forward has stepped out of retirement to add further experience to a young Kestrels side.

"I'm really enjoying being back playing, although after my first game against The Comets a few weeks ago it wasn't fun trying to get out of bed the next morning!," Lynch added.

"My main aim now is to try and get faster in training and help the team as much as I can."

Although many were surprised by his return to the ice at the age of 43, Steven admits it's an idea he had been toying with all summer.

"When I realised a number of players were going to be moving on, I mentioned the idea to the coaches about coming back to help out so started upping my gym routine in case the call came in," he said.

"I've always maintained though that the last thing I want to do is keep an 18 or 19-year-old lad out of the line up.

"We here at the Kestrels want to develop our young talent and hopefully I can help with that.

"It's strange when I look at young Finlay King on the ice I think to myself 'last time I was on the ice I was playing with your dad!'"

Kestrels' next home game is against the Aberdeen Lynx on Saturday, October 5 at Fife Ice Arena.