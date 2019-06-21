Signings reveal Fife Flyers’ jigsaw piece by piece

Chase Schaber. Tick.Bari McKenzie. Tick. Carlo Finucci. Tick

Fife Flyers’ fans can now add Mike Cazzola to the list of returnees as the club unveils its roster, piece by piece.

There is still a long way to go before the whole picture can be studied, but the response so far has been positive.

And the departures, so far, have been quantified.

Shane Owen’s move to Belfast Giants was quickly followed by Evan Bloodoff’s flight south to Coventry in search of pastures new.

Both were key players in 2018-19, but both can be replaced.

It’s the nature of sport that players – team leaders, fan’s favourites – move on, and it’s how teams respond and recruit that holds the key to the following season.

Bloodoff’s departure opens up a slot in the team for a power forward with a strong work ethic, while the club’s proven track record in unearthing excellent netminders should see stand them in good stead in the hunt for Owen’s successor.

The return of Cazzola, like that of Bari McKenzie, ensures continuity.

The Canadian forward was an excellent pick-up from the debris of Edinburgh Capitals, and enjoyed an excellent first season in Kirkcaldy.

The stats were solid – 15 goals and 24 assists – but there was more to his contribution than just numbers.

His willingness to graft impressed many fans, and inside the dressing-room his contributions were recognised with a nomination for the club’s unsung hero award.

Cazzola clearly enjoyed his hockey minus the shambles that Capitals became in their long, slow demise.

Stepping into an organisation that was much more stable, enjoyed a long run in the top four, and scored some big wins on the road made the sport fun again, so coming back was, in his own words “a no brainer.”

He “found the passion for hockey again” - and that cannot be under-estimated.

Every player goes through tough times - not every move works out, some teams implode, others simply don’t explode - and when the joy diminishes, it becomes incredibly hard to lace up the skates every weekend.

Becoming one of the first batch of signings for 2019-20 suggests Cazzola’s return was a done deal after the post season wash-up talks.

An absolute no brainer for fans too.