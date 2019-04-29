Silver medal for Kirkcaldy’s Derek Rae at London Marathon

Kirkcaldy athlete Derek Rae won silver in the T45/46 class at the IPC World Marathon Championships.

The race was held as part of the 2019 Virgin Money London Marathon on Sunday where, as well as taking second place, Derek has recorded a PB and, significantly, ran under 2.30 for the first time.

Last year in London the Fife AC para athlete ran 2:36:13 and had a personal best time of 2:33:24.

In London he ran a superb unbelievable 2:27:28 for a personal best performance by over six minutes.

It was an appropriate reward for an intense period of winter training under the guidance of Fife AC coach Ron Morrison and the team at the Scottish Institute of Sport.

Derek’s race was won by Michael Roeger from Australia in 2:22:51, whilst third place went to Abdelhadi El Harti from Morocco.