Kirkcaldy Lawn Tennis Club enjoyed more success this season at the 8U age group on Saturday, July 13.

Logan Littlejohn became the 2019 runner-up in the Scottish Junior Championships held at Strathgryffe Tennis Club in the West of Scotland.

Logan won all of his six matches in the lead up to the Final but was beaten (10-7) into second place by Oran McBride from Bearsden.

Well done, Logan!