Six national medals for Fins swimmers

Fins swimmer Erin Taylor broke five-minute barrier for first time (Pic Fife Photo Agency)

Adam Selbie won both the 400m and 1500m freestyle in the 13 years boys category, with his 1500m freestyle time of 19mins 9.71secs the fastest recorded by a 12-year-old in Scotland this year and a PB by 1min 36.42secs.

And Selbie’s 400m freestyle time also bettered his previous PB by 2.75secs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another top performance came from clubmate Erin Taylor, 17 and over girls, who won silver in the 400m individual medley just behind Holly McGill of Heart of Midlothian, who represented Scotland at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham earlier this year.

Taylor broke the five-minute barrier for the first time as she recorded a time of 4mins 59.93secs for a 3.52-second PB.

This was just 0.77 seconds shy of the Fins club record, which would have been Erin’s 11th this year.

Ethan Pate, 11/12 boys, won silver medals in the 400m individual medley and 400m freestyle, recording PBs by 36.74 seconds and 12.39 seconds respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 400m freestyle bronze medal was won by championship debutant Caleb Gray, 11/12 boys, thanks to an 18.64-second PB.