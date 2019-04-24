SLM Blues go down to Robert Gordon’s in the final of very first sevents event

St Leonard’s/ Madras (SLM) U18 travelled to Lathallan for their annual 7s tournament.

SLM were drawn against the hosts, Strathallan and Deeside.

In their first sevens outing, SLM beat Lathallan 21-19 and then Strathallan 12-10 before Deeside were blown away 38-5 to top the table.

SLM progressed to the final and were pitched against Robert Gordon’s College. SLM took the lead before Robert Gordon’s scored three unanswered tries to lead comfortably. SLM scored two outstanding tries at the death but the clock was against them with Robert Gordon’s claiming victory 31-28.