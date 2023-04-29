News you can trust since 1871
Snooker legends Dennis Taylor and Jimmy White at Fife venue for special show

Snooker legends Jimmy White and Dennis Taylor are coming to Fife.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 29th Apr 2023, 14:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Apr 2023, 14:20 BST

The duo are at the CISWO Club in Glenrothes on Sunday, May 14. They will be interviewed on stage, take part in a Q&A, and platinum and and gold ticket holders can get the chance of a meet and greet. There will also be a chance to win the opportunity of playing one of them in a frame of pool.

Taylor wrote his name into the record books when he won the 1985 world championship, defeating Steve Davis in one of the most famous matches in the history of the sport. White was a six-times world finalist but the greatest prize eluded him in a career where he established himself a a huge fans’ favourite.

Tickets are available online at https://www.wegottickets.com/event/566735

Dennis Taylor and Jimmy White are coming to Fife (Pics: Adrian Murrell/ John Gichigi/Getty Images)Dennis Taylor and Jimmy White are coming to Fife (Pics: Adrian Murrell/ John Gichigi/Getty Images)
