Gary Wilson claimed six frames in a row to post a 9-2 win over Joe O'Connor at the BetVictor Scottish Open at Meadowbank.

The 37-year-old hails from from Wallsend near Newcastle, but his mum is from Kelty.

He claimed two 100-plus breaks before wrapping up the title and the £80,000 cheque. It was his third bid to claim a ranking title and he did it in style before a packed house at the two-time Commonwealth Games stadium.

Gary Wilson with his family and his trophy (Pic: ZHAI Zheng)

Wilson, the world ranked number 32, was in the groove from the start, winning the opening frame 129-8 thanks to a break of 102.

Leicester-based O'Connor, in his first ranking final, won the next 99-0 but lost the third 67-64 despite a break of 64, Wilson coming from behind to claim the frame under extreme pressure.

The fourth went the way of the Northumberland player 88-0 but Wilson lost the fifth 82-7. The Englishman bounced back to take the sixth with a break of 102 and the seventh went his way as well, 80-34. A 74 break in the eighth secured that frame and he won the ninth 81-32 to edge closer to his first major title.

The tenth frame ended with a 54-46 win and he claimed the Stephen Hendry trophy and the big cheque with a 94 break.

