Solid start to the series for Lewis Kirkaldy

Lewis Kirkaldy

The series is contested over five weekends during the year with the first round held recently at Rowrah Kart Rack in Cumbria.

Kirkaldy had a mixed weekend, finishing first in Saturday’s proceedings.

Sunday was not so good with the youngster finishing seventh with most races being marred with stoppages due to incidents.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He came away from the weekend in fourth place overall, a sold start to the new campaign.