Solid start to the series for Lewis Kirkaldy
St Andrews racer Lewis Kirkaldy competed in the first round of the British Super One Series
By The Newsroom
Wednesday, 13th April 2022, 2:53 pm
The series is contested over five weekends during the year with the first round held recently at Rowrah Kart Rack in Cumbria.
Kirkaldy had a mixed weekend, finishing first in Saturday’s proceedings.
Sunday was not so good with the youngster finishing seventh with most races being marred with stoppages due to incidents.
He came away from the weekend in fourth place overall, a sold start to the new campaign.
The next meeting will be held at Glan Y Gordon in Wales. The team are hoping for better luck with engine troubles hampering the team at the season’s opener.