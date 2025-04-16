Special awards as Fife bowling club launches landmark season

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A landmark season is underway at a local bowling club.

The 125th anniversary opening of the green at Strathmiglo Bowling Club was held in glorious sunshine on Saturday as members past, present and future lined up in their brand new bowling kit courtesy supplied by Blue Craggs Promotions courtesy of the club.

The day also saw several members receive special recognition.

Presented with Lifetime Membership awards were John Dempsey, Alun Thomas, Jimmy Dick, Lorraine Gordon (president) and Ann Hutton.

The members at Strathmiglo Bowling Club (Pic:L Submitted)

Lorraine also threw the first jack, along with the new life members. The afternoon also saw Morag Robertson, Bowls Scotland District 7 ladies co-ordinator, present a gold bowlsmark award and centenary gift from Bowls Scotland.

