Spectacular return for wrestling in Kirkcaldy

The World Wide Wrestling League is set to return to Fife Ice Arena in Kirkcaldy this month.

It will be the third annual outing for the Summer Spectacular, an afternoon of top class American style Wrestling action.

The hugely popular event in Kirkcaldy will feature former WWE star Joe E Legend as well as some of the biggest names on W3L’s touring roster.

They include reigning W3L Heavyweight Champion Johnny Lions from Glenrothes and Kirkcaldy’s very own Mike Musso.

Lions will be defend his championship and Musso will be battling arch rival Original Craig Stephens in a last man standing match.

Also on the card is a women’s championship rematch with Jayla Dark defending her newly acquired title against the former champion Emily Hayden.

Dark is set to go on a month long tour of Japan and would love to complete the tour representing W3L as the Women’s Champion.

Doors open at 2.30pm with the first match set to take to the ring at 3pm.

Tickets are currently on sale online from www.W3LWrestling.com and at the Fife Ice Arena.

Prices are ringside front row £16, general admission £14, concession £12 and family of four £44.