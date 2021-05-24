Spectators return to Cowdenbeath Racewall

Sandy Galbraith in his stock rod

There were even spectators to boot!

Sandy Galbraith made his return to the ORCi Stock Rods a memorable one winning a heat then the final after having been away from racing for ten years.

There were first time wins for Darren MacDonald and Martin Joy whilst the Prostocks were dominated by Darren Rae who won all three of his races.

However, Joanne Hilditch had her car wrecked early on when she was clipped going into the pit bend resulting in her car hitting a tyre and breaking the steering. Her car then careered across the track and she was promptly hit by the oncoming cars.

Cole Ramsay and Ben McLellan managed to lock bumpers and after clipping a tyre the cars broke free but McLellan spun backwards into the wall where he was clipped by another car.

Kev Bell (Glenrothes) had a good night’s racing in the Prostock and with a bit of luck could have picked up at least one win. From his white grade he led all the races during the early stages.

In the opening heat his lead disappeared after a race suspension and on the restart he was forced wide and ended up seventh. In heat two he finished fifth but managed a runners up spot in the final.

ORCi Stock Rod Scottish Champion Michael Bethune (Kirkcaldy) was in action and picked up a third place finish in heat one and a fourth placed finish in the Final after having to retire from the second heat with damage caused by a collision with another car.

Kailum Greig (Kelty) raced his Prostock Basic for the very first time and recorded an impressive second place in an incident strewn first heat before finishing second again in heat two.

Unfortunately his car failed to move away from the grid in the Final and he was forced into requirement.