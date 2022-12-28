Local businesses and organisations have signed up to support each of the eight categories which celebrate the achievements and commitment of the district’s most talented sports men and women, and teams.

The winners won’t revealed until the presentation night at Fife College’s Kirkcaldy campus on March 30, but nominations are open now to allow judges to create shortlists for each category.

This week they thanked the sponsors of each one:

The silverware awaiting the next round of award winners (Pic: Paul Cranston)

Junior Award – Police Scotland Fife Division; Youth Award – Macgregor Solicitors Kirkcaldy; Senior Award – Fife Sports & Leisure Trust; Disability Award – PL Optometrists.

Coach of the Year Award – Dundas Estates; Service to Sport Award – Scottish ClubSport; Services to School Sports Award – Fife Active Schools; Youth Volunteer Award – Fife Active Schools.

The Sports Council itself sponsors the Junior/Youth and Senior team awards.

The awards are the first t be held since 2019, and to recognise the achievements of clubs and individuals during the pandemic, the entry period will cover the last 18 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The awards are open to anyone in the sports council’s catchment area which covers a geographical patch from Burntisland to Leven and Glenrothes, or who are members of a club within it. Individuals outwith the area can be nominated provided they are members of a club within the area - and provided they are not shortlisted for a similar award in their home area.

The nominations should cover the period between July 1, 2021 and December 31, 2022.