With nominations for next spring’s Kirkcaldy and Central Fife Sports Council Awards closing on Friday, January 12, the Fife Free Press profiles Buckhaven-based Enigma Gymnastics Club, runners-up in the junior/youth team category last time around.

Its members, aged 10 to 25 and from Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes, regularly train in the Levenmouth Academy PE annexe and are non competitive so concentrate on performance.

Kirkcaldy native Jenn Noble, 47, Enigma’s head coach, said: “Our display team got the runner-up award last year and they are young people who perform and display at different events across Scotland.

"It takes almost a whole year to perfect a display. Each routine lasts seven or eight minutes and it’s all done to music.We’ve got to try and be as creative as possible, so we look at dance choreography, gymnastics skills and balance work. It’s all about teamwork.

The Enigma gymnastics squad who have performed well at various events in 2023

"Every performance is different, depending on the environment. Sometimes performances are in front of a massive audience and other times it can be outdoors at local galas.

"This year our theme is all about survival of the fittest, a routine our group has performed three times since August. They are wearing black and white which depicts an eagle takeover.

"The routine they did before that one – from January to July – was all about fire, the phoenix rising, so they wore black and red.

"They have been doing a lot of community work this year, going out into local communities and performing at local galas to raise awareness of what gymnastics is all about. It offers an opportunity for young people to see what kind of life skills they can get as a team. Particularly for girls, it’s about boosting their confidence and self esteem.

"Our group give a message that sport is available to all and everyone should give it a try and find their niche, what they’re good at.”

Fife College is the venue for the next Kirkcaldy and Central Fife Sports Council Awards on Thursday, March 7.

To register a vote for one of the categories – junior; youth; senior; disability; coach; junior/youth team; team; service to sport or club – fill in the voting form at https://www.kcfsportscouncil.co.uk/

All achievements must have been accomplished in 2023.

Noble, who set up Enigma in 2011 and is also secretary of Kirkcaldy and Central Fife Sports Council, formerly took part in gymnastics from a very young age, performing with the Scottish Display Team before retiring aged 24.