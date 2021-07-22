Sports council hails those who made a contribution
East Fife sports council has worked with Active Fife, Kirkcaldy & Central and Dunfermline & west sports councils to launch the Fife sport recognition awards 2020 to give thanks and celebrate the amazing work achieved by sporting clubs, groups, organisations and individuals across Fife during a year like no other.
East Fife received 33 nominations and the sports council organised a small event at Duffus Park Bowling Club to present certificates to those who had made a positive impact on their community during 2020.
The messages that came in with the nominations show just how important these people, clubs and organisations are within their communities and East Fife sports council was delighted to be able to honour their work.
See @eastfifesport for more on the individual stories.
