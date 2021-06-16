Sport’s positive impact on mental wellbeing in Kirkcaldy

SAMH ambassador Sir Chris Hoy (Pic: Lenny Warren/Warren Media)

The research was carried out to support the launch of a new campaign from SAMH (Scottish Association for Mental Health) and sportscotland that is encouraging people to take up physical activity and sport to help them feel their personal best.

Olympic legend Sir Chris Hoy – SAMH’s Ambassador for over ten years – is backing the Feel Your Personal Best campaign.

During the pandemic, with restrictions in place and many people being isolated from family and friends, it’s been harder than ever to look after our own wellbeing.

As restrictions start to ease across the country, sportscotland and SAMH are working together to change that with the launch of the Feel Your Personal Best campaign.

A national survey carried out by ScotPulse, which had 109 respondents from Kirkcaldy, found that; 51 per cent of people in Kirkcaldy said being active throughout the pandemic had a positive impact on their wellbeing, 77 per cent of people who were active said that it helped them to get outside more, 63 per cent said being active helped them to relax or switch off and 54 per cent said it gave them more energy.

Sir Chris said: “Physical activity is central to good mental health, and small changes – like a daily walk with a friend – can be transformational.

The activity doesn’t need to be strenuous to be effective. Feel Your Personal Best is not about clocking steps, miles or the fastest times; it’s about people finding their own way to get moving.”

Chief Executive of sportscotland, Stewart Harris, said: “Clearly everyone in Scotland and beyond has experienced very difficult circumstances over the past 15 months.

"Looking after our own physical and mental wellbeing has been challenging during that time but with the success of the vaccination programme there is light at the end of the tunnel.

“We all have to remain aware of what we can and can’t do in our local authority areas.”