Cupar Golf Club staged its annual Trades & Small Businesses Open, sponsored by Island Leisure Lodges Perth.

This years winning team were Spring Box - represented by Dod Player, Calum Player, Gerhar Van Dizl and Ron Lloyd.

Runners up were The Tradesmen with the Makein & McNab A team in third place.

Thanks have gone to everyone who helped and contributed to the day.

The clubs next major event is the Gents Open Competition on Saturday, August 17.