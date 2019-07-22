Sprint finish takes first place for Falkland Trail Runners

Falkland Trail Runner Gordon Mathieson out-battled Fife AC under-20 junior Craig Morris in the race to the finish line to win the Newburgh Trail Race.

The pair had broken clear from the remainder of the field and in a sprint finish it was Mathieson who prevailed by 3 seconds from Morris with David Elder, Stirling University 30 seconds back in third.

With it being a counting race in their club championship there was a total of 26 Skwerls in the starting line-up. Leading FTR female was Judith Turner who was 4th and 22nd overall. There were age-category wins for both Tony Martin and Bill Duff.

FTR finishing positions and times were, 1st Gordon Mathieson 21.01, 13th Jason Sharp 23.55, 14th Dave Clark 24.06, 18th & 1st M60 Tony Martin 24.17, 22nd & 4th F Judith Turner 25.09, 23rd Mark Western 25.13, 31st Kevin Murray 26.07, 32nd Mike Murdoch 26.17, 50th Susanne Lumsden 27.44, 60th Carolyn Haddow 28.42, 69th Lee Cessford 29.57, 77th Mike Alcock 30.44, 80th & 1st M70 Bill Duff 31.19, 82nd Alan Gardener 31.38, 83rd Bill Gillan 32.06, 86th David Pease 32.46, 89th Emma Lessells 33.09, 99th Rosemary Lee 36.02, 103rd Graeme Braid 36.53, 105th Karen Campbell 37.18, 107th John Lee 38.25, 108th Annie Gibson 38.42, 110th Sandra Gardener 41.43, 111th Sindy Donaldson-Bruce 42.59, 112th Clare Muir 43.04, 114th Kim Gilbert 45.18.

Skwerls were once again among the category prizes in the Splash n Dash Beach Race at St Andrews. Dave Clark led home the male over-40s, Nanette Heaney did likewise in the female over-60 category. Bradley Marshall was first junior finisher with Susanne Lumsden 3rd female overall.

The latter occupied the same position in the Run the Blades 10k at the Whitelee Windfarm at Eaglesham. One place ahead of her in 2nd spot was club mate Hailey Marshall, veteran Bill Duff finished 147th.

The Falkland club were also represented in the associated half marathon race, finishing times were, Fiona Malone 2h 29m 35s, Michael Ferguson 2h 29m 37s, Caroline Colgan 2h 47m 02s and Stuart McIntyre 2h 47m 02s.