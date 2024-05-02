Sprint legend George McNeil is chieftain at 153rd Markinch Highland Games
He will be the central figure at the 153rd annual gathering which takes place at the town’s John Dixon Park on Sunday, June 2.
The former world professional sprint champion is the only man to have won both of the most famous professional footraces in the world – the New Year Powderhall Sprint in 1970, and its Australian equivalent, the Stawell Gift in 1981.
He was considered one of the fastest men in the World. However, being a professional runner in the 1970s and early 80s, he was never allowed to run for his country or perform at the Olympics. The only title he ever had was “McNeill of Tranent”.
These days George is known for his highly motivational keynote and after dinner speaking. He previously played professional football for Hibernian, Greenock Morton and Stirling Albion. In 2003 George was inducted into the Scottish Sport Hall of Fame in the athletics category.
