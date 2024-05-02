Sprint legend George McNeil is chieftain at 153rd Markinch Highland Games

Renowned Scottish sprinter George McNeil will be the chieftain at this year’s Markinch Highland Games.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 2nd May 2024, 10:13 BST
Updated 2nd May 2024, 12:19 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

He will be the central figure at the 153rd annual gathering which takes place at the town’s John Dixon Park on Sunday, June 2.

The former world professional sprint champion is the only man to have won both of the most famous professional footraces in the world – the New Year Powderhall Sprint in 1970, and its Australian equivalent, the Stawell Gift in 1981.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He was considered one of the fastest men in the World. However, being a professional runner in the 1970s and early 80s, he was never allowed to run for his country or perform at the Olympics. The only title he ever had was “McNeill of Tranent”.

George McNeil will be at Markinch Highland Games this summer (Pic: TSPL)George McNeil will be at Markinch Highland Games this summer (Pic: TSPL)
George McNeil will be at Markinch Highland Games this summer (Pic: TSPL)

These days George is known for his highly motivational keynote and after dinner speaking. He previously played professional football for Hibernian, Greenock Morton and Stirling Albion. In 2003 George was inducted into the Scottish Sport Hall of Fame in the athletics category.

Related topics:Stirling Albion

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.