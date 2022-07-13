St Andrew TTC reflects on past year

At the St Andrews Table Tennis Club AGM, held at Cosmos Community Centre, members looked back on the past season largely on a positive note.

However, the past 12 months were tinged with deep sadness at the passing of Kong Wan, their longest serving player.

At the end of business, club chair Sandy Pearson presented Martin Turnbull with the Neilson Trophy, paying tribute to Turnbull’s excellent results in his first season of competitive play for the local side.

Sandy Pearson and Martin Turnbull

His form across the season culminated in him winning the Dundee & District Division Three Challenge trophy.

Turnbull will aim to build on that success with the club when the new season gets underway again.

In the district's summer League, the two teams featuring St Andrews players continue their great start with both unbeaten.

Having joined forces with Andrew Nimmo from Mylnefield, Charlie Ross and Myke Tiernan have won four matches in four starts, while Sandy and team mates Jie Guo and Lilian Horton have won two and drawn one of their fixtures.

The table tennis club is inclusive for all and always welcomes those looking to play.

The club is on the lookout to welcome new players, especially those with competitive experience.