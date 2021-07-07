St Andrews amateur falls back on final day
Chloe Goadby had to settle for sixth place at the Helen Holm Scottish women’s open.
Goadby, from St Andrews and a member at St Regulus, was just a shot behind leader Hannah Darling going into the final round at Royal Troon Portland Course.
But the two Scots were blindsided on Sunday by Kirsten Rudgeley who carded a closing six under par 66 to storm through the field and become the first Australian to claim the title.
Scottish women’s amateur champion Goadby carded a 74 on the final day to drop from second to sixth.
Scotland’s long victory drought in this championship was extended by another year. It is now 19 years since Heather Stirling became the last Scot to lift the Helen Holm trophy in 2002.