St Andrews amateur falls back on final day

Chloe Goadby, from St Andrews, couldn't force her way to the top of the leaderboard. Pic by Scottish Golf

Goadby, from St Andrews and a member at St Regulus, was just a shot behind leader Hannah Darling going into the final round at Royal Troon Portland Course.

But the two Scots were blindsided on Sunday by Kirsten Rudgeley who carded a closing six under par 66 to storm through the field and become the first Australian to claim the title.

Scottish women’s amateur champion Goadby carded a 74 on the final day to drop from second to sixth.