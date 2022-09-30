News you can trust since 1871
St Andrews-based Madras Hockey Club seeks new players

Madras Men’s Hockey Team is looking for new players to join this season 2022-23 after having lost a significant number of players over the summer.

By Kevin McRoberts
Friday, 30th September 2022, 12:52 pm
Hockey is a game which can be played by people of all ages and the slub currently has registered members aged from 14 to 60 years old who are playing on a regular basis. The club trains on a Wednesday evening at St Leonards School and plays matches on Saturdays.

Club Captain Bartholomew Upton said: “The Madras Hockey Club provides a space where people can enjoy sport and improve their fitness in a social, friendly environment.”

Anyone who might be interested in taking up or returning to hockey should contact the club secretary Jeremy Upton via the club’s website or at [email protected]

