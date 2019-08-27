St Andrews Colts 1-3 Fife Athletic

Saturday afternoon saw amateur football return to St Andrews at Cockshaugh Park.

With a lot of hard work behind the scenes, a new team has managed to get up and running and they kicked off at the weekend against Fife Athletic.

The St Andrews Colts, under the management of Ross Carstairs And Riki Smith, have entered Fife’s Division Two.

Despite a 3-1 defeat, it was a good performance by the young St Andrews side with an average age of 24 only kept up By veteran centre half Mark Gorgon at 47 and Riki Smith at 30.

Colts battled from start to finish before succumbing to tiredness at the end.

Key mistakes in and around the penalty area led to Fife Athletic scoring with a couple of good finishes

Smith popped up in the box to grab a goal late on to make an exciting finish, but as the Colts pushed for an equaliser, they were sucker punched with third goal.

A club spokesman said: “It was a good performance and the team should be proud of their never say die attitude.

“This will see them in good turn as the season goes on and the team start to gel.”

St Andrews Colts: Denyer, Scott, Gorgon (Wilkie 65), Gough, Peattie, Gorgon (Fairweather 75), Todd, Wood, Woolhead, Mackie(c), Mcmanus (Smith 70)

Mn of the match, sponsored by James Sinclair, was goalkeeper Grant Denyer.

On Saturday, in a local derby, the Colts are at Cockshaugh Park against Fife Thistle with a 2pm kick off.

The match was kindly sponsored by James Aird Glazing of Leuchars.