St Andrews cricketers take derby honours

St Andrews faced Falkland’s seconds on an overcast Saturday afternoon.

St Andrews were asked to bat first with Hey and McLennan starting well and taking the score past 50 for the first wicket.

The introduction of Palin into the attack, who bowled with accuracy, however slowed the scoring rate.

Frankland and Crooks to the crease and the pair each played watchful innings, seeing the St Andrews total past 100.

However, the ball after Crooks offered a chance to long-on which was spilled, Frankland succeeded where his partner had failed gently patting Caldwell to mid-wicket where this time the catch was completed.

The departure of the captain saw the introduction of Armstrong to the crease. Along with Crooks, Armstrong began to increase the scoring rate.

St Andrews’ attempt to increase the scoring rate was hampered by the steady fall of wickets as Crooks, Earnshaw, Haines, Armstrong, Coleman and Smith all fell tamely.

It took a decent rear-guard action from Threlfall and Segall to hault Falkland’s momentum and push the total to 180 before Segall was run out in the final over.

In response, the Falkland innings began slowly.

Opening bowlers Armstrong and Hey bowled well and although neither were able to break the opening partnership either wicket, the scoreboard pressure began to mount.

The The first wicket came with the change of bowlers, Crooks bowling Kellock with an off-cutter for 17.

This wicket triggered a collapse of sorts as Falkland fell from 39 without loss to 46 -7 as both Crooks and Earnshaw picked up wickets.

Some resilient batting from Falkland’s Briggs and Watson and some loose bowling from St Andrews saw Falkland push the score past 75 to claim a bonus point but, with the removal of Briggs from the bowling of Frankland, Falkland’s hopes of victory were dashed. The match was ended with the return of Hey to the bowling crease; only a single ball was required to pick up the final wicket - caught behind by McLennan.

Scoreline: St Andrews University Staff and Post-Graduate CC (180 a.o. R McLennan 30, J Crooks 30; D Calwell 5-40) beat Falkland CC 2nd XI (87 a.o.; S Campbell 18, J Kellock; J Crooks 4-10).