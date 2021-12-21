St Andrews curlers test their brain power

St Andrews Curling Club held a fundraising quiz night at the New Club in the town.

Tuesday, 21st December 2021, 12:26 pm
The winning team pictured with their prizes are Anne McGrory, Phil Robertson, Olwen Robertson and Ken Robertson

The curling club are celebrating their 175th anniversary year with a variety of events and last month they hosted a bonspiel at Perth Ice Rink.

An exhibition of the club’s 175th history is scheduled to be held at the St Andrews Heritage Museum from February from February 5-27 and the club are also holding an anniversary dinner.

The successful quiz night raised funds to help with these events.

The club has congratulated to the quiz night winners and thanked all who attended, supported and organised the fundraising evening.

