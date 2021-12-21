St Andrews curlers test their brain power

The winning team pictured with their prizes are Anne McGrory, Phil Robertson, Olwen Robertson and Ken Robertson

The curling club are celebrating their 175th anniversary year with a variety of events and last month they hosted a bonspiel at Perth Ice Rink.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An exhibition of the club’s 175th history is scheduled to be held at the St Andrews Heritage Museum from February from February 5-27 and the club are also holding an anniversary dinner.

The successful quiz night raised funds to help with these events.