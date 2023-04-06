News you can trust since 1871
St Andrews Curling Club keep their eyes on prizes

St Andrews Curling Club marked the end of a season that saw them win their sport’s Erskine Jug, Wilson Cup and East of Fife Province Cup with a dinner and prize-giving at the town’s new golf club.

By sports reporter
Published 6th Apr 2023, 11:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 11:17 BST
David McQueen and Mark Stocks with St Andrews Curling Club's 2023 pairs trophyDavid McQueen and Mark Stocks with St Andrews Curling Club's 2023 pairs trophy
David McQueen and Mark Stocks with St Andrews Curling Club's 2023 pairs trophy

The evening started with a welcome from president Jackie McQueen prior to medals being handed out.

This season’s points medal went to Larry Perras, ladies’ points trophy to Fiona de Vries and probationers’ points medal to Andrew Lumsden.

2022’s rearranged rinks medal was given to Perras, Alan Cairns, Drew Moyes, Peter Malcolm and Bob Cole, with 2023’s going to Perras, Lumsden, Robert Wilson, Dave Kidson and Mary Hepburn.

The club league trophy was presented to Mark Stocks, Janis Walker, Moyes, Jane Godley, Lumsden, Rani Shepard and Gordon de Vries.

The pairs trophy went to David McQueen and Stocks and the quaich trophy to Iain Brown.