St Andrews Curling Club keep their eyes on prizes

David McQueen and Mark Stocks with St Andrews Curling Club's 2023 pairs trophy

The evening started with a welcome from president Jackie McQueen prior to medals being handed out.

This season’s points medal went to Larry Perras, ladies’ points trophy to Fiona de Vries and probationers’ points medal to Andrew Lumsden.

2022’s rearranged rinks medal was given to Perras, Alan Cairns, Drew Moyes, Peter Malcolm and Bob Cole, with 2023’s going to Perras, Lumsden, Robert Wilson, Dave Kidson and Mary Hepburn.

The club league trophy was presented to Mark Stocks, Janis Walker, Moyes, Jane Godley, Lumsden, Rani Shepard and Gordon de Vries.